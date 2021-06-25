Morocco, Liberia sign oil exploration agreement
Morocco and Liberia signed in Rabat an agreement on exploration of hydrocarbons, as well as a cooperation roadmap for the period 2021-2023, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The agreements were signed by Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita, and his Liberian counterpart, Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, following their talks.
The first agreement aims at establishing the general framework of cooperation in oil exploration activities in both countries, and the exchange of experience and capacity building in this area.
The second agreement defines the framework of cooperation in the economic, social, and cultural fields, as well as students exchange and human resources training.
