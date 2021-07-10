Azerbaijan fulfills commitments to raise oil production under OPEC+ deal in June

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10

Azerbaijan fulfilled commitments under OPEC+ deal in June 2021, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, in the reporting month, daily oil production (including condensate) in Azerbaijan amounted to 705,100 barrels, including 610 barrels of crude oil and 95,100 barrels of condensate.

The ministry reminded that in accordance with the agreement, from January to June 2021 Azerbaijan was to reduce daily oil production by 123,000 barrels compared to October 2018, when it produced 718,000 barrels, and keep it in the amount of 595,000 barrels per day.

Within the new agreement adopted at the relevant Ministerial Meeting of OPEC + on April 1 this year, from May to July Azerbaijan will increase oil production by a total of 25,000 barrels per day, including in May - by 8,000 barrels, in June - by 7,000 barrels, and in July - by 10,000 barrels per day.

