Implementation of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline beneficial for entire region - Pakistani FM

The implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline is beneficial for the entire region, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmoud Kureishi said during a conversation with the media after a meeting with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen media.

Qureishi stressed that Afghanistan alone will receive $1 billion in transit fees and royalties, and the project is expected to create 2,000 new jobs with huge opportunities.

In addition, the minister expressed his satisfaction that the recent views expressed by Afghanistan showed the country's intention to support the implementation of the TAPI project.

Also, according to the minister, in the near future, the issue of convening a meeting of foreign ministers of neighboring states to discuss the situation in Afghanistan is being considered.

He noted that Pakistan and Turkmenistan will continue cooperation with special representatives from both sides to hold meetings on strengthening ties.

In addition, Pakistani FM led the Pakistani delegation in bilateral negotiations with Turkmenistan, during which attention was focused on cooperation in the field of energy, human resources, and other areas.

