Azerbaijani oil exceedes $78 per barrel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta increased by $1.5 on September 23, compared to the previous indicator and amounted to $78.5 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

Based on FOB, the price of Azeri Light oil in the Turkish port of Ceyhan increased by $1.5, to $77.8 per barrel.

The price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk via the Baku – Novorossiysk pipeline increased by $1.5 compared to the previous indicator, amounting to $73.2 per barrel.

The price of a barrel of Brent Dated benchmark crude produced in the North Sea increased by $1.6 on September 23, compared to the previous indicator – to $76.6 per barrel.

The official exchange rate for September 24 is 1.7 AZN/USD.

