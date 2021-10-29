Heat supply system of Azerbaijan’s Shusha completely ready for winter

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

By Humay Agajanova - Trend:

The heat supply system of Azerbaijan's Shusha city in Karabakh is fully ready for winter, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Shusha district Aydin Karimov said on Twitter, Trend reports.

According to Karimov, within the framework of preparing the city for winter, together with the Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, the boiler houses of Azeristiliktejhizat OJSC were inspected.

"According to the relevant instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, heat supply to the main buildings and facilities of the city will be provided," Karimov said.