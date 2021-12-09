Kazakhstan discloses production volume of associated petroleum gas

Oil&Gas 9 December 2021 18:06 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan discloses production volume of associated petroleum gas
Pres. Raisi: Iran-Turkey cooperation to enter new phase
Pres. Raisi: Iran-Turkey cooperation to enter new phase
Raisi: Iran welcomes development of ties with UAE
Raisi: Iran welcomes development of ties with UAE
Iran stresses need for long-term cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
Iran stresses need for long-term cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbekistan signs agreement with Kazakhstan for supply of foodstuffs Uzbekistan 18:09
Azerbaijani servicemen injured in helicopter crash discharged from hospital Society 18:07
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank talks date of possible launch of Google Pay, Samsung Pay and PayPal ICT 18:07
SOCAR Petroleum to build two oil bases in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh Economy 18:07
Kazakhstan discloses production volume of associated petroleum gas Oil&Gas 18:06
Central Bank discloses direct foreign investments to Azerbaijan Economy 17:52
Iran remains main lubricants exporter to Georgia Georgia 17:48
US so-called "Summit for Democracy" is useless dialogue having nothing to do with democracy - ANALYSIS Politics 17:46
In the world of arts: report from evening at residence of US Ambassador to Azerbaijan (Exclusive, PHOTO) Society 17:40
Azerbaijani foreign minister meets with German ambassador to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 17:37
Turkish generals visiting Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 17:36
Russian MFA talks expectations from meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders in Brussels Politics 17:36
Azerbaijani minister talks launch date of joint project with bp to train specialists in RES Economy 17:35
Azerbaijan invited to int’l conference in Berlin on transition to ‘clean’ energy Economy 17:35
Russia expects rapid formation of Azerbaijani, Armenian delegations as part of border delimitation commission – MFA Politics 17:31
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 oil exports to Ireland revealed Economy 17:11
BP to increase share in Shah Deniz PSA Oil&Gas 17:09
President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulations to Federal Chancellor of Germany Politics 17:02
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:42
Azerbaijan confirms 1,315 more COVID-19 cases, 1,850 recoveries Society 16:37
Kazakhstan reduces import volume of natural gas Oil&Gas 16:35
Kazakh Tengizchevroil reaches oil production milestone Oil&Gas 16:33
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to launch direct flights to Georgian Kutaisi Georgia 16:33
Volume of SOCAR's aviation fuel supplies to Ukraine disclosed Oil&Gas 16:29
Georgia sees increase in FDI flow Georgia 16:07
Russia kicks off study of coronavirus immunity among children Russia 16:01
Azerbaijan reveals number of victims as result of mine explosions on liberated lands Society 15:58
Uzbek Statistics Committee shares data on imports by types of goods and services Uzbekistan 15:55
Azerbaijan considers creating information exchange platform for cybersecurity in banking sector Finance 15:50
External cyberattacks during Second Karabakh War mainly focused on Azerbaijan’s Central Bank – CERT ICT 15:50
Azerbaijani minister of youth and sports announces new staff reforms Society 15:44
Iran's steel industry developing significantly, MP says Business 15:10
Russia detects 30,209 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 15:03
Volume of Portugal’s petroleum oils imports from Azerbaijan disclosed Oil&Gas 14:58
Eurostat reveals data on Croatia’s petroleum oil imports from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:52
U.S. FDA authorizes use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 antibody cocktail US 14:52
Azerbaijan opens criminal investigation on death of two people in mine explosion in Shusha Society 14:38
South Africa reports nearly 20,000 COVID-19 cases, an Omicron-wave record Other News 14:34
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 9 Society 14:33
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price rising Finance 14:29
Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan increases Uzbekistan 14:28
Azerbaijan becomes main cement exporter to Georgia Georgia 14:27
Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories informs about two people killed in mine explosion near Shusha Society 14:27
Biggest cement exporters to Georgia revealed Georgia 14:26
IGB to have two audits after being commissioned Oil&Gas 14:09
Azerbaijan’s 9M2021 turnover of mutual tourism services decrease Economy 14:01
Azerbaijan discloses balance of payments in 9M2021 Finance 14:01
Time of allocating last EIB loan tranche to IGB announced Oil&Gas 13:55
Azerbaijani minister talks number of regions to be covered by STEAM educational project Society 13:53
Turkmenistan supports measure by int'l community to fight COVID-19 consequences – minister Turkmenistan 13:50
EIB allocates third tranche of loan for IGB Oil&Gas 13:44
Banks of Azerbaijan to optimize their information security in 2022 Finance 13:34
School to be restored after residents return to Aghali village of Azerbaijan's Zangilan – minister Society 13:25
Uzbekistan among countries with cheapest electricity Uzbekistan 13:24
Azerbaijan completes design of school № 1 in Shusha city – minister Society 13:18
Azerbaijan's Unibank to expand online services Business 13:17
Azerbaijan notes increase in aluminum export in 10M2021 Economy 13:17
Azerbaijan's Bank Respublika introducing modern authentication-based open banking Economy 13:15
Two dead as result of mine explosion in Dashalti village of Shusha Politics 13:12
Iran records decrease in production of several mining products Business 13:12
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 oil exports to France revealed Oil&Gas 13:12
Azerbaijan considers providing media entities with preferential loans Society 13:11
Azerbaijan's AzeriCard to launch expanded form of contactless payment system Finance 13:11
Iran’s Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company to boost production Oil&Gas 13:10
EBRD allocates loan to Azerbaijani engineering-manufacturing company Economy 12:56
Proposal made to apply tax incentives to media entities in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 12:41
Turkey reveals passenger traffic at new Istanbul airport over 11M2021 Turkey 12:28
Azerbaijan sees growth in cotton products export volume for 10M2021 Economy 12:22
Four factors to shape next steps of OPEC+ in 2022 Oil&Gas 12:15
RBI pegs GDP growth at 9.5%, inflation at 5.3% for 2021-22 Other News 12:13
Oil market lagging behind that of natural gas in terms of balances Oil&Gas 12:06
Azerbaijan identifies remains found in Caspian Sea Society 11:54
Azerbaijan notably increases export volume of plastic products for 10M2021 Economy 11:53
Dangerous to fully trust accuracy of minefield maps provided by Armenia - Azerbaijani president's special representative Politics 11:48
Azerbaijan plans to rebuild ‘Imarat’ stadium in Aghdam - special rep of president Society 11:47
India's Ola Electric raises $200 mn funding, valuation touches $3 bn Other News 11:45
SOCAR AQS completes drilling of another well at Gunashli field Oil&Gas 11:41
Iran’s IAC shares data on activities of airports in Ardabil Province Transport 11:38
Turkmenistan commissions new gas field Oil&Gas 11:37
Bitcoin demonstrates sustainability as financial resource - FARI Solutions ICT 11:31
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 9 Georgia 11:29
Georgia’s sheep exports down Georgia 11:29
Indian RBI sees GDP growth at 9.5% but warns of Omicron risk Other News 11:26
GECF intends to create an Electronic Trading Platform Oil&Gas 11:23
Byju's buys Austrian math-learning co GeoGebra Other News 11:20
Azerbaijani oil prices increase change Economy 11:16
Azerbaijan to be represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov at 3+3 format meeting Politics 11:15
General Bipin Rawat played key role in cementing India-US defence ties: US Other News 11:08
Bangladesh: Shringla calls on Sheikh Hasina, discusses forthcoming visit of President Kovind Other News 11:07
Kazakh gas producing company opens tender to buy steel pipes Tenders 10:56
Kazakhstan begins construction of new ferroalloy plant in Ekibastuz Kazakhstan 10:56
Cargo movements in Iran's Fereidoonkenar port down Transport 10:55
Iran sees increase in exports via customs of West Azerbaijan Province Business 10:55
SOCAR among main suppliers of motor gasoline produced by ORLEN to Ukraine Oil&Gas 10:49
First meeting of cooperation platform in 3+3 format to be held in Moscow Politics 10:39
Azerbaijan plans to begin formation of legal framework for open banking in 2022 (PHOTO) Finance 10:24
Kazakhstan’s oil and gas company opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 10:18
Azerbaijani, French ambassadors discuss results of Sochi meeting in Russia Politics 09:56
U.S.-Israeli firm Tipalti raises $270 mln at more than $8 bln valuation US 09:55
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 8 Uzbekistan 09:49
All news