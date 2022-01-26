Azerbaijan to increase gas supplies to Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.26

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan will increase gas supplies to Turkey, Ibrahim Ahmadov, deputy head of the public relations and events department at Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR told Trend.

“Amid technical problems in gas transportation from Iran to Turkey, the country has applied to Azerbaijan Gas Supply Company Limited (AGSC) in order to overcome the temporary shortage. AGSC, which represents the Shah Deniz consortium, has already responded to Turkey’s request and mobilizing the existing potential, the company will be increasing natural gas exports from Azerbaijan to Turkey in line with the emerging demand,” he said.

Ahmadov believes that this step will be another important contribution to the development of bilateral friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey.

On January 20 Iran cut gas flows to Turkey for up to 10 days due to a technical failure and maintenance works.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said that Iran has failed to meet some technical conditions regarding the setup in the natural gas contract with Turkey. Turkey relies on Iran for around 10 percent of its gas imports during winter months.

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry has warned that businesses would suffer electricity outages as a result.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn