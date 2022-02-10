President Aliyev was first head of state to propose forward-looking idea of advancing oil market coordination – OPEC’s Barkindo (Interview)

Oil&Gas 10 February 2022 08:14 (UTC+04:00)
President Aliyev was first head of state to propose forward-looking idea of advancing oil market coordination – OPEC’s Barkindo (Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.10

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

In fact, at the 2016 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, His Excellency President Ilham Aliyev initially proposed the idea of advancing oil market coordination between OPEC and non-OPEC oil producing countries to help address the severe downturn in the oil market from 2014-2016, OPEC’s Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo said in an exclusive interview with Trend.

“He was the first head of state to give his backing to such an innovative and forward-looking proposal,” said Barkindo.

OPEC's secretary general pointed out that Azerbaijan has played a leading role in the DoC since its inception at the end of 2016.

“President Aliyev was ahead of the curve, and we returned to his wisdom when 24 oil producing nations, including Azerbaijan, agreed at the first OPEC non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting on 10 December 2016 in Vienna, on a concerted effort to accelerate the stabilization of the global oil market through voluntary production adjustments. Since then, Azerbaijan has been at the forefront of our endeavours, including graciously hosted a meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee in March 2019. This was a pilgrimage for all of us that attended given Azerbaijan’s unique role in the history of the oil industry. Baku is the site of the first oil well for exploration that was drilled in 1846: a 21 metre well drilled in Bibi-Heybat.

I have personally had the great honour of meeting President Aliyev on many occasions, as well HE Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Industry and Energy. I would also like to take the opportunity to remember the late Energy Minister HE Natiq Aliyev who was instrumental in the discussions that led to the DoC at the end of 2016.

At OPEC, we are extremely grateful for the robust support and excellent contributions of Azerbaijan, and we look forward to continuing to work very closely with the country, as we move forward to enhance this historic framework of cooperation,” noted Barkindo.

OPEC+ journey in ensuring oil market balance

OPEC’s secretary general pointed out that following the unprecedented turmoil of 2020, the year 2021 was characterized by global economic recovery and relative oil market stability, despite new COVID variants, such as Delta and most recently Omicron, and continuing lockdowns and restrictions in some parts of the world.

“The recovery evolved on the back of the massive vaccine rollout across the year, and the oil market evidently benefitted from the actions of participants in the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) in 2021. One key component of the DoC in 2021 was the strengthening of the monitoring aspect of the implementation of the DoC decisions at the beginning of the year with the initiation of monthly OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meetings (ONOMM), alongside the other regular meetings. The monthly high-level appraisal process has proven judicious. It has allowed DoC participants to review the outlook and take decisions on a regular basis to proactively accommodate market developments,” noted Barkindo.

He went on to add that the DoC decisions taken in 2021 have had a stabilizing influence on the market.

‘This has included the return of monthly production volumes from May onwards, as decided at the 15th ONOMM on 1 April 2021, which was then reaffirmed and extended at subsequent meetings. Moreover, high conformity levels with the production adjustments in 2021 have been testimony to the depth of the commitments undertaken by DoC participants and have been key to bringing down inventory levels and accelerating the market balancing process,” said Barkindo.

OPEC’s secretary general pointed out that the DoC turned five on 10 December 2021.

“It is important to remember just how far this cooperation has come over the past five years, as exhibited by the decisions taken as a result of the pandemic. The DoC is an unprecedented collaborative and transparent framework of leading oil producers that has helped rescue the global oil industry at critical junctures over the past five years. If it was not for this group of countries and the courageous acts that have been undertaken, the oil sector would, without a doubt, be in a very different situation.

As we move through 2022, we remain as vigilant and agile as ever, to help ensure a balanced market, and deliver a sustainable stability, that is in the interests of both producers and consumers,” he said.

New normal in oil market after COVID-19

“In a number of ways, the pandemic has changed the nature of the way we monitor, analyze and take decisions. The often unpredictable aspects of COVID-19, not only its spread, but also the sporadic impact of lockdowns and restrictions, locally, regionally and globally, have underscored the increasing need to be attentive and proactive, which has been exhibited through our monthly meetings. In general, however, the overall oil market dynamics have changed little and the focus of OPEC and the DoC has remained on the need for market balance and stability, albeit in the face of a devastating pandemic,” said Barkindo.

Additionally, OPEC’s secretary general noted that the implications of the pandemic have also reinforced the importance of cooperation, and the magnitude of the investment challenges before us.

“The value of cooperation was clear during the early stages of the pandemic, when both producers and consumers at the very highest levels, including through the G20, came together to support the actions of the DoC. Looking back on this time, we showed that we could stare down the horrific situation we faced through the enduring timelessness of the principles and key tenets of international cooperation.

From the perspective of investment, this great challenge for our industry was exacerbated by the pandemic. In the oil sector alone, upstream oil capital expenditure fell by more than 30% in 2020, a shrill wake-up call, exceeding the annual dramatic declines witnessed in the severe industry downturn in 2015 and 2016,” he said.

Barkindo noted that additionally, there has been an ever-evolving narrative that oil and gas are part of the past.

“This is wrong-headed given that oil demand continues to grow. In OPEC’s World Oil Outlook 2021, we see the global oil sector alone needing cumulative investment of $11.8 trillion in the upstream, midstream and downstream through to 2045 to meet future demand. These investments are essential for both producers and consumers, as we could see demand exceed supply if investments are not made. In fact, all these issues of market balance and stability, cooperation, and investments are interlinked, which was underscored clearly at the end of 2021 when energy markets witnessed the strains and conflicts related to affordability, security and reducing emissions,” he said.

OPEC’s secretary general noted that it is vital that all stakeholders focus on all these issues.

“We need to remember that focusing on only one of them, while ignoring the others, can lead to unintended consequences. This needs to be central to our thinking as we chart a path out of the pandemic, and view the future energy transition. It is important to stress that OPEC and participants in the DoC do not focus on prices. We are committed to ensuring a balanced market, with a sustainable stability that provides a platform for necessary investments. Our decisions taken throughout the pandemic have focused on this, as exhibited through our data, analysis, and the full transparency related to the decisions taken. Looking ahead, we remain measured and attentive to evolving market dynamics,” he said.

Oil industry as one of the driving forces in building a low-carbon future

“We need to be clear that building a low carbon future has many paths. It is not just one path for all, whether that be a country or an industry. There is no-one size fits all pathway. We need to take an all-options approach, an all-solutions approach, and an all-technologies approach. The oil and gas industries are part of the solution; they possess vital resources and expertise that can help unlock a low carbon future. OPEC supports innovation and technological advancement, and the need to look for clean and more efficient technological solutions everywhere, across all available energies.

We agree with the science and are believers that solutions can be found in technologies, such as Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS), hydrogen and others, as well in energy efficiency measures and the promotion of the Circular Carbon Economy (CCE),” he said.

Barkindo pointed out that it is also vital to understand that the future energy transition has many moving parts and needs to be driven by the science, facts and hard data.

“It is about fairness, inclusivity and mutual benefit. We need to ensure energy is affordable for all; we need to transition to a more inclusive, fair and equita­ble world in which every person has access to energy as referenced in UN Sustainable Development Goal 7; and we need to reduce emissions. Oil has a role to play in each part,” OPEC’s secretary general concluded.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijan increases number of electronic services on unified customs portal
Azerbaijan increases number of electronic services on unified customs portal
Azerbaijan speeds up growth rates of manufacturing many products - minister
Azerbaijan speeds up growth rates of manufacturing many products - minister
Azerbaijan's Baku port ferry terminal's transshipment of railway wagons down
Azerbaijan's Baku port ferry terminal's transshipment of railway wagons down
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
3,300 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:50
Iran to continue enhancing missile power: military chief Iran 08:46
President Aliyev was first head of state to propose forward-looking idea of advancing oil market coordination – OPEC’s Barkindo (Interview) Oil&Gas 08:14
S.Korea turns to self treatment as Omicron fuels soaring COVID-19 cases Other News 07:34
Esenyurt most populated part of Istanbul, people of Sivas dominate Turkey 06:52
Terrorist killed in clash with security forces in NW Pakistan Other News 06:11
Libyan PM survives assassination attempt unharmed Arab World 05:24
Biden, Saudi king discuss energy supplies, Iran and Yemen US 04:42
Britain’s terror threat level lowered a notch to ‘substantial’ Europe 03:48
Italy to invest more in circular economy related projects Europe 03:27
UN, partners dispatch aid as heavy snow, avalanches kill 17 in Afghanistan World 02:43
4 killed, 7 injured in Somali explosion Other News 01:58
New York eases COVID-19 rules, Massachusetts to drop school mask mandate US 01:25
Five rangers, soldier killed in attack in Benin Other News 00:44
Turkey's environment minister tests positive for coronavirus Turkey 00:19
Sweden's gov't agency talks wrapped projects in Georgia, sums up 2021 results (Exclusive) Georgia 00:01
Dubai plans to attract 50 multinational companies as part of global hub push Arab World 9 February 23:32
Madagascar death toll from Cyclone Batsirai rises to 80 World 9 February 23:03
Turkey pitches new economic model, signals new steps to shore up lira Turkey 9 February 22:17
UK PM Johnson speeds up plan to end COVID self-isolation rule Europe 9 February 22:11
Georgia appoints new Business Ombudsman Georgia 9 February 21:31
Iran prioritizing trade with neighboring countries Iran 9 February 21:23
CTO of Turkish Baykar visits War Trophy Park in Baku (PHOTO) Society 9 February 21:02
Azerbaijan increases number of electronic services on unified customs portal Economy 9 February 20:55
Azerbaijani gymnasts have very interesting program - Head Coach of Norway's Rhythmic Gymnastics Club Society 9 February 20:48
Assets of insurance companies increases in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 9 February 20:21
Azerbaijan is reliable energy supplier - US Ambassador Politics 9 February 20:19
Russia in favor of organizing earliest possible UNESCO mission to Azerbaijan, Armenia Politics 9 February 19:58
Russia welcomes transfer of eight Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan to Armenia - MFA Politics 9 February 19:58
Armenia interested and ready to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan - Armenian PM Armenia 9 February 19:18
Armenia submits proposal to Azerbaijan on restoring road communication Politics 9 February 19:12
Azerbaijan to abolish Nizami and Kapaz districts of Ganja city Politics 9 February 19:03
Azerbaijan approves extension of suspension on inspections in field of entrepreneurship for another year Politics 9 February 18:40
Iran makes breakthrough in polyethylene production using local catalyst Oil&Gas 9 February 18:38
Georgia sees increase in visitor inflow from Kazakhstan Georgia 9 February 18:38
Turkey shares number of vessels received by Aliaga port in 2021 Turkey 9 February 18:38
Organization of Turkic States plans to hold informal summit in Azerbaijan Politics 9 February 18:37
Iran discloses data on fruit cultivation Business 9 February 17:58
Turkmen Foreign Minister talks issues of economic and humanitarian nature with Israeli counterpart Turkmenistan 9 February 17:47
FMs of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan talk bilateral relations Turkmenistan 9 February 17:44
Activities in Iran’s Bandar Lengeh port down Transport 9 February 17:44
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical opens tender for supply of aluminum oxychloride Tenders 9 February 17:37
Turkey reveals transshipment of goods from Germany in 2021 Turkey 9 February 17:35
Turkey unveils number of ships docking at its Ambarli port in 2021 Turkey 9 February 17:32
Number of ships docking at Turkish Bandirma port in 2021 revealed Turkey 9 February 17:28
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 9 February 17:28
Azerbaijan elects new president of its Boxing Federation Society 9 February 17:27
Organization of Turkic States discloses date and venue of next summit Politics 9 February 17:25
Teva Pharm Q4 profit rises, sees more growth in key drugs Israel 9 February 17:25
Turkey unveils number of ships docking at Gemlik port in 2021 Turkey 9 February 17:17
Passenger transportation via Iran’s Gorgan Airport surges Transport 9 February 17:17
Kyrgyzstan interested in experience of Saudi Arabia in fighting crime Kyrgyzstan 9 February 17:17
Dushanbe, Minsk discuss prospects of further expansion of bilateral cooperation Tajikistan 9 February 17:16
Number of flights from Iran’s Urmia International Airport up Transport 9 February 17:14
Turkmen company in Mary launches cold laminating process Business 9 February 17:08
Georgia appoints several new ministers Georgia 9 February 17:05
Visitor inflow to Georgia up through Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi airports Georgia 9 February 17:00
Azerbaijan speeds up growth rates of manufacturing many products - minister Economy 9 February 16:57
Turkmenistan unveils volume of electricity generated by Balkanabat PP Oil&Gas 9 February 16:55
AZAL issues appeal on air ticket sales in Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route Economy 9 February 16:47
Kazakhstan's National Bank talks situation in local exchange market after January events Kazakhstan 9 February 16:42
Uzbekistan reveals main countries in terms of imports for 2021 Uzbekistan 9 February 16:34
Honda posts 17% fall in Q3 operating profit but raises full-year view Other News 9 February 16:29
Kazakhstan's business activity index down Kazakhstan 9 February 16:23
Turkmen Commodity and Raw Material Exchange puts up cotton yarn for trade Business 9 February 16:13
Azerbaijan commissions new military unit in liberated territories (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 9 February 16:12
Level of organisation of European Gymnastics events rising every year - Farid Gayibov Society 9 February 15:56
Tesla recalls 26,681 U.S. vehicles for windshield defrosting software error US 9 February 15:54
Azerbaijan's Baku port ferry terminal's transshipment of railway wagons down Transport 9 February 15:50
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 9 February 15:45
Azerbaijan confirms 7,779 more COVID-19 cases, 6,315 recoveries Society 9 February 15:43
PMO records increase cargo movements in Iran’s Shahid Bahonar port Transport 9 February 15:37
Uzbekistan names leading countries in terms of exports for 2021 Uzbekistan 9 February 15:25
Turkey shares data for ships docking at local Iskenderun port in 2021 Turkey 9 February 15:21
Moldova intends to reinforce cooperation with Azerbaijan within GUAM Politics 9 February 15:04
ADB reveals amount of funds to be allocated to Azerbaijan in 2022 (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 9 February 15:00
Azerbaijan to сreate national artificial intelligence strategy Economy 9 February 14:57
Sudanese envoy in Israel to promote ties Israel 9 February 14:56
Cuban leader seeks scientific cooperation with Russia in talks with Skolkovo chief Other News 9 February 14:52
Maersk expects supply chain chaos to buoy 2022 profits Europe 9 February 14:49
ADB details priorities of co-op with Azerbaijan in 2022-2023 (Exclusive) Business 9 February 14:46
Georgia’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development resigns Georgia 9 February 14:45
Azerbaijan to continue raising issue on fate of people went missing in First Karabakh War - MFA Politics 9 February 14:41
Moldovan FM stresses importance of cooperation with Azerbaijan in energy sector Economy 9 February 14:35
Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office discloses names of people arrested following "Tartar case" Society 9 February 14:27
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 9 Society 9 February 14:26
Iran supplies gas to certain cities, villages Oil&Gas 9 February 14:26
Moldovan FM grateful to Azerbaijan for assistance during COVID-19 pandemic Politics 9 February 14:25
Iran holds presentation of new long-range ballistic missile (PHOTO) Politics 9 February 14:24
ADB discloses revised schedule for Azerbaijan’s railway project (Exclusive) Transport 9 February 14:19
Azerbaijan, Moldova discussing issue of opening direct flights - Moldovan FM Economy 9 February 13:59
Azerbaijan ready to start process of boundary demarcation with Armenia without preconditions - Azerbaijani FM Politics 9 February 13:59
Iran looking to promote economic ties with Oman - minister Business 9 February 13:57
Uzbekistan shares data on truck exports Uzbekistan 9 February 13:57
GDP of Tajikistan exceeds $8.7 billion in 2021 Tajikistan 9 February 13:54
Russia reports over 183,000 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 9 February 13:52
Iran's FM discusses Viena talks with MPs Nuclear Program 9 February 13:51
Azerbaijan working on "Mobile Court" application Economy 9 February 13:42
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office discloses number of victims following "Tartar case" Society 9 February 13:37
Turkmenistan’s Lebap region reveals number of exported products Business 9 February 13:36
All news