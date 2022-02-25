Turkey shares volumes of marine fuel exports to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia imported 4 million tons of marine fuel from Turkey from January through December 2021, which is a decrease of 9 percent, compared to 4.4 million tons over 2020, Trend reports citing Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

Georgia’s imports of marine fuel from Turkey in December 2021 alone totaled 220,000 tons, which is an increase of 10 percent, compared to 200,000 tons over the same month of 2020.

However, the same figure decreased by 50.6 percent, compared to November 2021 (446,000 tons).

Meanwhile, the largest volume of marine fuel was exported to Georgia from Turkey in March 2021, which totaled 835,000 tons - 3.4 percent less than in the same period of 2020 (864,500 tons).

Georgia’s total fuel imports from Turkey in 2021 amounted to amounted to 15 million tons, which is a decrease of 83.8 percent, compared to 92.9 million tons over 2020.

