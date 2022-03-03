Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, grew by $4.2 on March 2 compared to the previous price, settling at $116.1 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on March 2 amounted to $114.02 per barrel, up by $4.26 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing Azeri LT since 1997 and exporting it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Baku-Supsa Western Export Pipeline, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $91.53 per barrel on March 2, rising by $4.35 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea increased by $4.38 compared to the previous price and made up $117.3 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 3)

---

