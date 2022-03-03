SOCAR Georgia Petroleum names new head

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Nodar Kanchaveli will head SOCAR Georgia Petroleum, Georgian subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

The information was confirmed by SOCAR.

He replaced Levan Giorgadze in this position.

Nodar Kanchaveli joined the SOCAR team in 2014. He has been the COO of SOCAR Georgia Petroleum since 2019.

SOCAR Georgia Petroleum imports of petroleum products (gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, LPG, bitumen, fuel oil, oils) to Georgian market. It is also engaged in wholesale and retail sales of petroleum products, construction of filling stations under the SOCAR brand that meet modern standards and oil depots.

