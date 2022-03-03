SOCAR Marine starts fuel sales in Turkey’s domestic market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

SOCAR Marine, subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company, has started fuel sales in Turkey’s domestic market, Ibrahim Ahmadov, spokesperson for SOCAR, wrote on Facebook.

“SOCAR Marine, which operates in the international marine fuel sector, has been selling around 700,000 tons of fuel per year. Now the company will also serve Turkish ports with market potential of 450,000 tons,” he said.

SOCAR MARINE, which has been operating since 2013, provides fuel to vessels, which cross through Turkish straits and head abroad after carrying out cargo operations in Turkish ports.

SOCAR operates in Turkey through its subsidiary. SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.S. (SOCAR Turkey), a subsidiary of SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) which is one of the most deep-rooted global oil and natural gas companies, initiated its business operations in Turkey upon acquisition of 51 percent of the shares of Petkim from the Privatization Administration in 2008.

