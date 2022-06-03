SOCAR’s First VP talks volume of Azerbaijani gas transported to EU via TAP pipeline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. A total of 11.3 billion cubic meters of gas have been transported to Europe through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), of which 9.7 billion - to Italy, 1.3 billion - to Greece and 0.3 billion cubic meters - to Bulgaria, First Vice President of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Khoshbakht Yusifzade said at 27th Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

Yusifzade noted that 166 billion cubic meters of gas have been exported from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field so far.

According to him, 36 million cubic meters fell to the share of condensate.

The supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) began on December 31, 2020. Azerbaijan exported its natural gas to the European market through pipelines for the first time in history.

Azerbaijan has diversified its export opportunities with direct access to the European market, which is the world's largest importer of natural gas.