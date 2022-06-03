TAP project has all technical capabilities for expansion – project’s managing director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has all the technical possibilities for expansion, Managing Director of TAP Luca Schieppati said at 27th Energy Forum in Baku, on June 3, Trend reports.

He added that TAP infrastructure is ready for energy efficiency and the transition to ‘green’ energy.

"It became possible, due to TAP, to provide higher level of liquidity in the market against the backdrop of an unprecedented situation with high energy prices,” he noted.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Azerbaijani government for its active participation in plans to increase energy supplies to Europe,” he added.

“European Commission (EC) considers expansion of supplies to be key to diversifying sources of energy supplies" Schieppati said.

The supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) began on December 31, 2020. Azerbaijan exported its natural gas to the European market through pipelines for the first time in history.

Azerbaijan has diversified its export opportunities with direct access to European market, which is the world's largest importer of natural gas.

TAP, which is the European part of Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), will annually supply eight billion cubic meters of gas to Italy and one billion cubic meters of gas to Greece and Bulgaria.