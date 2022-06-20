Azerbaijan records almost equal level of earning from oil and gas exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Azerbaijan's foreign exchange earnings from oil and gas exports, for the first five months of this year, have reached an almost equal level, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship Tahir Mirkishili said during a discussion of the updated Law 'On the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022', Trend reports.

He noted that $3.8 billion was received from oil exports in the first five months of this year, and $3.5 billion from gas exports.