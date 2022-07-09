Azerbaijan reveals oil and gas production figures for 1H2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. Azerbaijan exported 81.2 percent of the produced oil from January through June 2022, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov tweeted, Trend reports.

The minister noted that 13.4 million out of 16.5 million tons of the oil produced in the first half of 2021 was exported.

"Some 11.2 billion cubic meters out of 23.4 billion cubic meters of gas produced with an increase of 15.1 percent compared to the same period of 2021 was exported in the reporting period," Shahbazov wrote.