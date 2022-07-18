New EU-Azerbaijan energy MoU underlines Southern Gas Corridor’s strategic role – Kadri Simson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 18. The new Memorandum of Understanding on energy between the EU and Azerbaijan underlines the strategic role of the Southern Gas Corridor in our diversification efforts, EU Commissioner for Energy, Kadri Simson said, Trend reports with reference to the European Commission.

“Azerbaijan has already increased the natural gas deliveries to the EU and this trend will continue, with up to 4 billion cubic meters of additional gas this year and volumes expected to more than double by 2027. But our cooperation goes beyond that, accelerating the deployment of renewables and addressing methane emissions; these steps will both increase security of supply and help achieve our climate goals,” she added.

