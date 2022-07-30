Azerbaijani oil prices on increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $2.82 on July 29 compared to the previous price, amounting to $112.78 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on July 29 amounted to $110.6 per barrel, up by $2.83 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $72.64 per barrel on July 29, increasing by $2.84 as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea increased by $2.25 compared to the previous price and made up $114.14 per barrel.