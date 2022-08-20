Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Azerbaijani oil prices fluctuated this week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $96.04 per barrel, having decreased by $2.39 (2.43 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $99.01 per barrel, while the minimum price was $94.11.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $94.46 per barrel this week, down by $2.39 (2.47 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $97.41 per barrel, while the minimum price - $92.54.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $73.44 per barrel this week, which was $4.09 (5.9 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $745.77 per barrel, while the minimum price - $71.76.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $96.12 per barrel this week, thus decreasing by $7.15 (6.92 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $97.16 per barrel, while the minimum price –was $93.27.