Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. Azerbaijani oil prices fluctuated this week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $96.04 per barrel, having decreased by $2.39 (2.43 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $99.01 per barrel, while the minimum price was $94.11.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $94.46 per barrel this week, down by $2.39 (2.47 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $97.41 per barrel, while the minimum price - $92.54.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $73.44 per barrel this week, which was $4.09 (5.9 percent) more than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $745.77 per barrel, while the minimum price - $71.76.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $96.12 per barrel this week, thus decreasing by $7.15 (6.92 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $97.16 per barrel, while the minimum price –was $93.27.
|
Oil grade/date
|
August 15, 2022
|
August 16, 2022
|
August 17, 2022
|
August 18, 2022
|
August 19, 2022
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$94.61
|
$94.11
|
$94.61
|
$97.87
|
$99.01
|
$96.04
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$93.04
|
$92.54
|
$93.04
|
$96.27
|
$97.41
|
$94.46
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$72.38
|
$72.3
|
$71.76
|
$74.98
|
$75.77
|
$73.44
|
Brent Dated
|
$97.62
|
$96.26
|
$93.27
|
$96.3
|
$97.16
|
$96.12