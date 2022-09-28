TAP working with partners to promote capacity expansion – managing director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) consortium is working with all partners along the Southern Gas Corridor to promote the pipeline capacity expansion process, Luca Schieppati, TAP Managing Director, said addressing the Italian Energy Summit, Trend reports.

He noted that since the beginning of commercial operations, TAP has transported almost 14 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Italy, significantly contributing to strengthening the security of supply in this country.

“TAP is maximizing capacity utilization in the long and short term and this year we plan to transport over 9.5 billion cubic meters, approximately 2.5 billion more than in 2021 volumes,” added Schieppati.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

