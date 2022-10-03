IGB provides flexibility for Bulgaria, comes at the right time – Kadri Simson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.3. The Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) provides much-needed alternatives and flexibility for Bulgaria and comes at the right time, Kadri Simson, European Commissioner for Energy, wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.

She noted that it is a remarkable milestone of regional cooperation and a strong achievement of EU infrastructure policy.

“The interconnector Greece-Bulgaria has been a European Project of Common Interest and EU funding is the backbone of the project. It is a crucial achievement for the region,” added Simson.

IGB connects Bulgaria with the Southern Gas Corridor and will enable secure supplies from a variety of sources to several countries in Southeast and Central Europe, including Moldova and Ukraine.

The pipeline is set to transport 1 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas per year to Bulgaria. Its capacity is 3 billion cubic meters with the possibility of expanding to 5 billion cubic meters per year.

