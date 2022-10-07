Azeri Central East platform insured by international insurance company - project manager (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The Azeri Central East (ACE) oilfield offshore platform in Azerbaijan is already insured by an international insurance company, Project Manager of ACE Neal Phillips said during a media tour for reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, this insurance company is located in London.

"All the partners of ACE were interested in risk insurance and we received permission from the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) for risk insurance in accordance with the international insurance strategy," he added.

The Azeri Central East (ACE) project is centered on a new 48-slot production, drilling and quarters platform located mid-way between the existing Central Azeri and East Azeri platforms in a water depth of approximately 140 meters. The project will also include new infield pipelines to transfer oil and gas from the ACE platform to the existing ACG Phase 2 oil and gas export pipelines for transportation to the onshore Sangachal Terminal.

In addition, there will be a water injection pipeline installed between the East Azeri and ACE platforms to supply injection water from the Central Azeri compression and water injection platform to the ACE facilities.