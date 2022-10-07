BP says processes on Azerbaijan's ACE oil platform to have remote control

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Possibility of remote control of the operational processes on the Azeri Central East (ACE) oil platform in Azerbaijan is a distinctive feature of the platform, BP’s Project Manager for the ACE Neal Phillips told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Phillips, a separate room was built in the Sangachal terminal for these purposes.

The Azeri Central East (ACE) project is centered on a new 48-slot production, drilling and quarters platform located mid-way between the existing Central Azeri and East Azeri platforms in a water depth of approximately 140 meters.

The project will also include new infield pipelines to transfer oil and gas from the ACE platform to the existing ACG Phase 2 oil and gas export pipelines for transportation to the onshore Sangachal Terminal. In addition, there will be a water injection pipeline installed between the East Azeri and ACE platforms to supply injection water from the Central Azeri compression and water injection platform to the ACE facilities.

"Work is underway to equip the premises with the appropriate technical infrastructure," he said.

Phillips stressed that in December 2022 the lower part of the ACE platform will be loaded onto the STB-1 barge and sent to the offshore field.

"The platform has already been built. Its lower part will be sent to the offshore field after carrying out the relevant test work. The platform is expected to be installed in early 2023. The construction of the upper part of the platform is still ongoing," Phillips explained.

He noted that after the installation of the upper part, assembly work will be carried out.

"After carrying out all these operations, the platform will be ready for the production of petrochemicals," said the project manager.