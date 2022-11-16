Azerbaijan talks construction progress of "Lachin" Junction Substation (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The construction of the 110/35/10 kV “Lachin” Junction Substation, the foundation of which was laid with the participation of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on September 21, continues at a rapid pace, “AzerEnergy” OJSC told Trend on November 16.

According to the company, although less than two months passed, most of the work at the substation being built by "AzerEnergy" in Lachin city has been completed.

Transformers have been installed at the substation, most of the work on the open distribution section has been completed, and the construction of the control room and engineering dormitory continues at a rapid pace, the company said.

At the same time, work was completed on a 110 kV high-voltage power line from “Gulabird” Hydropower Plant to the new substation.

The substation will be connected to the "Shukurbayli", "Jabrayil", "Zangilan", and "Gubadli" substations on the east, "Dashkasan", "Kalbajar" and "Gorchu" substations - on the west, as well as "Fuzuli" and "Shusha" substations – in the central part by means of double-circuit 110 kV lines.

Besides, a 110 kV ring power supply scheme for Karabakh and East Zangazur will be established to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the liberated territories.

Work at the “Gorchu” substation built by “AzerEnergy” in the other direction in the Lachin district, and on a 110 kV double-circuit power transmission line laid from Kalbajar city to Gorchu village has been completed.