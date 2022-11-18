TAP certified by TÜV HELLAS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The Trans Adriatic Pipeline AG (TAP) has been certified by TÜV HELLAS (TÜV NORD), the leading Accredited Certification Body in Greece, Trend reports November 18 with reference to Greek media.

Reportedly, TÜV HELLAS inspected the TAP operating company and the pipeline facilities and certified TAP for the Quality Management System according to the international standard ISO 9001:2015; for the Environmental Management System according to the International standard ISO 14001:2015; for the Occupational Health and Safety System according to the international standard ISO 45001:2018.

TÜV HELLAS (TÜV NORD) is an Inspection, Certification and Training Organization, a member of the German TÜV NORD GROUP. It has been active in Greece since 1987, providing independent Inspection and Certification services (Third Party Inspection-Certification) to the entire range of businesses, both in the private and public sector, in the fields of Technology, Quality, Safety, Energy and of the environment.

As the European section of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP has the capacity to transport approximately 10 billion cubic meters of gas per annum (bcm/a) to several markets in Europe. The pipeline is also designed with the potential to expand its throughput capacity up to 20 bcm/a.

TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of bp (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

