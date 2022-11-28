SOCAR delegation visits Shah Deniz Bravo platform (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. А delegation led by the President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf visited the bp-operated Shah Deniz Bravo platform on November 26, 2022,Trend reports via the company.

The purpose of the visit was to get acquainted with the current operations and processes and to discuss the existing and future opportunities for the Shah Deniz Bravo platform which started up in 2018 as part of the second phase of development of the Shah Deniz field - one of the world's largest gas and condensate fields.

As part of the visit, the SOCAR delegation met with the delegation led by bp’s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye Gary Jones. During the meeting, the delegation was briefed about the second phase of development of the Shah Deniz field, current operations, modern processing and safety systems, as well as future projects.

Rovshan Najaf highlighted the strategic importance of the Southern Gas Corridor and emphasized the valuable contribution of Azerbaijani gas produced within the Shah Deniz 2 project to the regional and European energy security.

The delegation then got familiarized with the platform, its control room and the current state of other facilities.

At the end of the visit, a group of bp employees received letters of recognition for their contribution to the safe and uninterrupted operations of the Shah Deniz Bravo platform.

Commercial gas volumes from the Shah Deniz 2 project - a major segment of the Southern Gas Corridor – are being delivered to Türkiye starting from 30 June 2018 and to European markets starting from 31 December 2020.