Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $92.11 per barrel on January 23, increasing by $2.2 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $89.82 per barrel, up by $2.19 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port on January 23 equaled $50.97 per barrel, growing by $2.19 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $2.31 compared to the previous price and made up $88.21 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on January 24, 2023)