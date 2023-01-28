Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 28. Azerbaijani oil prices have fluctuated this week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $90.06 per barrel, down by 22 cents (0.24 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $92.11 per barrel, while the minimum price was $88.91.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $87.6 per barrel this week, lowering by 46 cents (0.52 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $89.82 per barrel, while the minimum price was $86.85.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk totaled $49.42 per barrel this week, which was $2.14 (4.53 percent) more than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $50.97 per barrel, while the minimum price – $48.64.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $86.62 per barrel this week, rising by $1.92 or 2.26 percent.
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $88.21 per barrel, while the minimum price – $85.89.
|
Oil grade/date
|
January 23, 2023
|
January 24, 2023
|
January 25, 2023
|
January 26, 2023
|
January 27, 2023
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$92.11
|
$89.87
|
$89.45
|
$89.94
|
$88.91
|
$90.06
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$89.82
|
$87.67
|
$87.31
|
$87.85
|
$86.85
|
$87.90
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$50.97
|
$48.86
|
$48.64
|
$49.74
|
$48.89
|
$49.42
|
Brent Dated
|
$88.21
|
$86.13
|
$85.89
|
$86.90
|
$85.99
|
$86.62
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on January 28)