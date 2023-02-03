No obstacles to transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Balkan countries - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. There are no obstacles to the transportation of Azerbaijani gas to the Balkan countries, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at today's press conference following the results of the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, Trend reports.

According to him, issues related to transit have been resolved and preparations are underway to transport Azerbaijani gas from Türkiye to the Balkan countries.

"We do not see the need to conclude additional or new contracts. Our gas supply contracts were concluded earlier. However, during the energy crisis in Europe, we saw that there is a demand for additional Azerbaijani gas today, and we received appeals about this. Today, as you know, the issues of the sale of Azerbaijani natural gas to the EU have been resolved," Shahbazov added.