Azerbaijan, Vietnam have huge potential for co-op in energy field - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. There is a huge potential for the development of cooperation in the field of energy between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, said Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov during the meeting with Ambassador of Vietnam Dang Minh Khoi, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

The sides discussed the expansion of relations between Azerbaijani and Vietnamese companies, as well as promising steps in the oil and gas sector.

For the development of existing relations and prospects, the importance of improving the legal framework was noted.

"During the meeting, the activities of the Azerbaijani-Vietnamese intergovernmental commission on economic, trade, scientific, and technical cooperation were discussed, as was the work done since the last meeting held in Baku. The sides exchanged views on holding the next meeting in Vietnam in the near future," said the statement.