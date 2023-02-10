Ceyhan terminal resumes crude oil loading, unloading

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.10. Ceyhan terminal has resumed crude oil loading and unloading after a halt for a couple of days due to the earthquake that hit Türkiye Feb.6, Trend reports with reference to BOTAŞ Petroleum Pipeline Corporation, operator of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline in Türkiye, Trend reports.

“In this framework, the third tanker loading operation has been in progress without any problems after the earthquake,” reads a message published on the company’s Twitter.

Earlier, the tanker loading operations at the Ceyhan Terminal were temporarily suspended by BOTAŞ.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake was recorded in central Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The source of the earthquake was 7 km below the surface.

The BTC pipeline currently carries mainly ACG crude oil and Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan. In addition, other volumes of Caspian regional crude oil and condensate (Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan) continue to be transported via BTC.

BTC Co. shareholders are: bp (30.1%), SOCAR (25.00%), MOL (8.90%), Equinor (8.71%), TPAO (6.53%), Eni (5.00%), TotalEnergies (5.00%), ITOCHU (3.40%), INPEX (2.50%), ExxonMobil (2.50%) and ONGCVidesh (2.36%).

