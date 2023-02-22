Azerbaijan to further expand energy links between Caspian, Mediterranean seas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Azerbaijan will continue to expand energy ties between the Caspian and Mediterranean Seas as an oil supplier, and between the Caspian and Adriatic Seas as a gas supplier, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said during the event "National leader Heydar Aliyev is the author of Azerbaijan's independent energy policy", Trend reports.

He noted that 21 billion cubic meters of gas were transported to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor.

"As a green energy supplier, the establishment of an energy link between the Caspian and Black Seas is one of the priorities of the green energy agenda. Projects related to the production of up to 25 GW of green energy will strengthen the position of our country as a supplier of renewable energy and green hydrogen in the medium and long term," he said.

