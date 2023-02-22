Azerbaijani minister shares plans on oil, gas production for 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. A total of 33.4 million tons of oil and 47.2 billion cubic meters of gas are planned to be produced in Azerbaijan this year, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said during the event "National leader Heydar Aliyev is the author of Azerbaijan's independent energy policy", Trend reports.

According to Shahbazov, it’s also planned to allocate 24.5 billion cubic meters of gas for export.

"Azerbaijan's new energy projects will further increase the volume of exported oil products. The Southern Gas Corridor has great potential in ensuring the energy security of Europe and plans to increase the capacity of this corridor will be implemented," he said.

Will be updated