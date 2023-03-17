Azerbaijan develops numerous draft laws on electricity generation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The draft law on electricity production in Azerbaijan was approved in May 2020 and we are currently working on four more bills, Deputy Director of Azerbaijan's State Agency on Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources Kamran Huseynov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the panel discussion themed "Hydrogen as a Tool for the Transition to Clean Energy" as part of the "Green Hydrogen: Path to Decarbonization" seminar.

"They are related to supporting mechanisms for the participation of active producers, the issuance of certificates for the production of renewable energy and information systems for renewable energy sources. These bills have been prepared and are currently being approved by the Cabinet of Ministers," he said.

