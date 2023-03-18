Azerbaijan develops numerous draft laws on electricity generation (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on March 17, 11:42

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The draft law on electricity production in Azerbaijan was approved in May 2020 and work on four more bills is underway, Deputy Director of Azerbaijan Alternative and Renewable Energy Agency Kamran Huseynov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the panel discussion themed "Hydrogen as a Tool for the Transition to Clean Energy" as part of the "Green Hydrogen: Path to Decarbonization" seminar.

"They are related to supporting mechanisms for the participation of active producers, the issuance of certificates for the production of renewable energy and information systems for renewable energy sources. These bills have been prepared and are currently being approved by the Cabinet of Ministers," he said.

From January through February 2023, electricity generation in Azerbaijan amounted to 5.17 billion kWh, which is 5.8 percent or 282.3 million kWh more year-on-year.