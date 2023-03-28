Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $78.28 per barrel on March 27, increasing by $2.03 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.85 per barrel, up by $2.18 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $41.62 per barrel on March 27, growing by $1.99 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, also rose by $2.01 compared to the previous price and made up $75.26 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on March 28, 2023)