Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $83.8 per barrel on April 28, increasing by $1.95 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $82.34 per barrel, up by $1.95 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $55.21 per barrel on April 28, growing by $2.01 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by 2$ compared to the previous price and made up $82.01 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 29, 2023)