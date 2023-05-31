Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $76.27 per barrel on May 30, decreasing by $2.71 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $74.49 per barrel, down by $2.04 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $49.52 per barrel, down by $2.66 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, dropped by $2.46 compared to the previous price and made up $73.98 per barrel on May 30.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 31, 2023)