Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $78.14 per barrel on June 2, increasing by $1.51 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $76.49 per barrel, up by $1.57 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $51.81 per barrel, up by $1.42 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, increased by $1.45 compared to the previous price and made up $76.06 per barrel on June 2.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 3, 2023)