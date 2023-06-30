Cost of Azerbaijani oil fluctuates

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $76.96 per barrel on June 29, decreasing by $0.08 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.48 per barrel, up by $0.05 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $52.31 per barrel, up by $0.16 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by $0.29 compared to the previous price and made up $73.04 per barrel on June 29.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 30, 2023)