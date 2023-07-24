Turkmenistan sells large batch of eco-friendly gasoline to Afghanistan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 24. Entrepreneurs from Afghanistan purchased ECO-93 Turkmen-made gasoline through the State Commodity and Raw Material Exchange of Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

Businessmen from Afghanistan purchased 35,000 tons of ECO-93 brand gasoline on the exchange. The total amount of the transactions was $22.9 million.

This gasoline was produced at the enterprise of the Turkmenhimiya State Concern.

At the same time, according to the exchange, businessmen from UAE and Türkiye purchased 1,000 tons of road bitumen for a total amount of $240,000.

ECO-93 is an environmentally friendly gasoline that is produced in Turkmenistan from natural gas at a plant in the Ahal region.

Turkmenistan ranks among the world's leading countries in terms of oil and gas reserves. The country pays great attention to the construction of oil and gas processing plants, as well as the export of energy resources to world markets.

The State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan was established on July 29, 1994. It is the most important body of state regulation of export-import operations.