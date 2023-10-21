Turkmenistan seeks to expand geography of gas and electricity supplies

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 21. Turkmenistan is currently working to expand the geography and volume of international supplies of natural gas and electricity, Trend reports.

This was stated by Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, speaking in Beijing at a high-level conference on interconnectedness within the framework of the Third International Forum "One Belt, One Road".

"Today we are working on expanding the geography and volume of international supplies of Turkmen natural gas and electricity. Power transmission and fiber-optic communication lines have been laid from Turkmenistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan. There are a number of major projects on the agenda of cooperation in these segments," Berdimuhamedov stressed.

Furthermore, he stressed that one of the main priorities of Turkmenistan's international cooperation is the search for an optimal balance between industrial activity and environmental protection, as well as ensuring environmental safety.

The chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan also confirmed that an important component of Turkmenistan's environmental strategy is to reduce and eliminate the negative impact of carbon dioxide and methane emissions on the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively developing its energy sector, focusing on diversifying and expanding the geography of natural gas and electricity supplies. The country is building new gas pipelines and power plants, developing cooperation with regional and global partners, and introducing modern technologies in the production and transmission of energy in order to ensure a stable and sustainable energy supply both inside and outside the country.