Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market revealed

Oil&Gas Materials 21 October 2023 22:16 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21. This week saw an increase in oil prices in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, which is produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, increased by $2.52 (2.7 percent) compared to the week before and amounted to $95.82 per barrel.

The maximum price during the reporting period was $97.68 per barrel, and the minimum – $94.28 per barrel.

Besides, this week, the average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan was $93.88 per barrel, which is $1.78 (1.94 percent) more from the week before. The maximum price was $95.74 per barrel, and the minimum - $92.34 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil increased by $3.41 (4.44 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $80.22 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $82.26 per barrel, and the minimum – $78.52 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil rose by $2.77 (3.07 percent) and amounted to $93.21 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $95 per barrel, and the minimum – $91.76 per barrel.

Oil type

October 16, 2023

October 17, 2023

October 18, 2023

October 19, 2023

October 20, 2023

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$95.31

$94.28

$95.86

$95.96

$97.68

$95.82

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$93.42

$92.34

$93.91

$94.01

$95.74

$93.88

Urals (EX NOVO)

$79.58

$78.52

$80.29

$80.45

$82.26

$80.22

Brent Dated

$93.05

$91.76

$93.06

$93.20

$95.00

$93.21

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on October 21, 2023)

