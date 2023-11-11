Azerbaijani oil prices show growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on November 9 increased by $0.88 and amounted to $86.28 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $0.95 and amounted to $84.14 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $69.81 per barrel, which is $0.79 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $0.88 on November 10 compared to the previous indicator, to $83.58 per barrel.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on November 11.