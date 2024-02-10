Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
10 February 2024
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Oil prices in Azerbaijan have lagged behind their preious indicators by running downhill, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field fell by $1.19 (1.39 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $84.81 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $86.95 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $82.26 per barrel.

In the current week, the average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB in Türkiye's Ceyhan port amounted to $83.21 per barrel, down $0.98, or 1.16 percent, from last week. The maximum price was $85.43 per barrel, and the minimum was $80.57 per barrel.

The average price of URALS crude oil decreased by $0.56 (0.88 percent) from last week to $62.97 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $65.72 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $59.87 per barrel.

The average price for the benchmark Dated Brent crude oil grade fell by $0.45 (0.54 percent) to $82.21 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $84.75 per barrel, and the minimum was $79.23 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 05.02.2024 06.02.2024 07.02.2024 08.02.2024 09.02.2024 Average price
Azeri LT CIF $82,26 $83,81 $84,41 $86,95 $86,61 $84,81
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $80,57 $82,17 $82,84 $85,43 $85,06 $83,21
Urals (EX NOVO) $59,87 $61,50 $62,43 $65,34 $65,72 $62,97
Dated Brent $79,23 $80,91 $81,69 $84,48 $84,75 $82,21

