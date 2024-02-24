Azerbaijan's oil price falls

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on February 22 decreased by $2,03 and amounted to $86,11 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan declined by $1,88 (to $84.75 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $65.33 per barrel, which is $1,45 lower than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea also increased by $1,8 on February 23 compared to the previous indication, to $83.72.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on February 23.

