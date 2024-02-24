Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Azerbaijan's oil price falls

Oil&Gas Materials 24 February 2024 11:52 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's oil price falls

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on February 22 decreased by $2,03 and amounted to $86,11 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan declined by $1,88 (to $84.75 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $65.33 per barrel, which is $1,45 lower than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea also increased by $1,8 on February 23 compared to the previous indication, to $83.72.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on February 23.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more