BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 27. EU Commission urges member states to maintain gas savings to safeguard supplies and market stability, Trend reports via the Commission.

In a concerted effort to address the energy crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, businesses and citizens across the European Union have significantly curtailed gas consumption, yielding crucial results. According to recent data, the EU collectively slashed gas demand by 18 percent between August 2022 and December 2023, amounting to savings of approximately 101 billion cubic meters of gas.

These remarkable achievements surpass the 15 percent savings target initially outlined under emergency legislation implemented in the summer of 2022. Such efforts have played a pivotal role in maintaining stable energy supplies, stabilizing EU energy markets, and demonstrating solidarity with Ukraine during these tumultuous times.

As the emergency legislation approaches its expiry date on March 31, the European Commission is advocating for the adoption of a Council Recommendation to prolong gas demand reduction measures. The proposed Recommendation urges Member States to uphold voluntary measures to sustain a collective 15 percent reduction in gas demand compared to pre-crisis levels. Discussions on this proposal are scheduled to take place during the Energy Council meeting on Monday, March 4, led by Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson and EU Energy Ministers.

The implementation of a wide array of emergency measures since the onset of the war in Ukraine has notably ameliorated the EU's energy landscape. Diversification of energy sources, increased renewable energy capacity, and significant energy conservation efforts have collectively led to enhanced stability and decreased prices across Europe. Nonetheless, given lingering geopolitical tensions and the EU's commitment to phasing out Russian fossil fuels entirely, sustained energy conservation remains imperative.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn