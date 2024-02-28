Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on February 27 increased by $1,08 and amounted to $87,09 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $1.12 (to $85.83 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $66.11 per barrel, which is $1,11 more than the previous price.

In general, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea also increased by $0,93 on February 27 compared to the previous indication, to $84.14.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on February 28.

