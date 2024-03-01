Azerbaijan's gas exports to exceed prior deliverables this year - energy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Azerbaijan's gas exports in 2024 will exceed 24 billion cubic meters, up from 23.8 billion cubic meters in 2023, said Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov at a press conference following the 10th meeting of the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, Trend reports.

"Europe will receive half of the gas volume, signifying an expanding geography for Azerbaijani gas supplies. More than 48 billion cubic meters of gas production is anticipated this year, with exports constituting half of this volume," he said.

