Turkmenistan's oil and gas industry surges with rapid growth

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 7. The oil and gas condensate production plan in Turkmenistan for January through February of this year was achieved at a rate of 100.2 percent, Trend reports.

This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Government of Turkmenistan Batyr Amanov at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to his statement, notably, during this specified timeframe, the Turkmennebit State Concern surpassed the production plan for oil and gas condensate by 102.4 percent.

Furthermore, Amanov highlighted that the execution of the oil refining plan at Turkmennebit State Concern refineries from January through February of the current year reached 101.9 percent.

Meanwhile, with the aim of broadening the economy and bolstering its stance in the international energy arena, Turkmenistan is prioritizing the advancement of its oil and gas industry.

This initiative involves the modernization and enlargement of infrastructure, enticing foreign investment to enhance the production and exportation of oil and gas, alongside the vigorous exploration of novel technologies and production techniques.